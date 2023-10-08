Jaguars' Zay Jones goes up to snag TD pass from Trevor Lawrence

LONDON -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had their troubles in the red zone, but the return of wide receiver Zay Jones gave them a boost in the first quarter Sunday.

Jones extended to catch a 6-yard, third-and-goal pass from Trevor Lawrence and got both feet down before falling out of the back of the end zone to cap a 73-yard drive. Jones beat cornerback Dane Jackson in one-on-one coverage with a stutter move at the 2-yard line and got free in the end zone. Lawrence was under duress, and his throw was a tad high and a little behind. Jones went up to make the catch for his second touchdown of the season.

Jones had missed the past two games with a right knee injury.

It was Lawrence's fourth passing touchdown under duress this season, which is tied for the second most in the NFL, trailing only Kirk Cousins' six. Lawrence had four TD passes when under duress all of last season.