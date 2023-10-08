De'Von Achane goes 76 yards for Dolphins touchdown

MIAMI -- The AFC's leading rusher struck again Sunday as Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane broke off a 76-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the New York Giants.

On his third carry of the game, the rookie found a seam up the left side of the field, beat Giants safety Xavier McKinney to a spot and sprinted to the end zone untouched. The score marked his seventh touchdown of the season, all seven of which coming in his past three games.

Achane reached a top speed of 21.76 miles per hour -- his second-fastest registered speed of the season. This run, along with a 67-yard run against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 when he hit 21.93 miles per hour, are the two fastest ball-carrier speeds in the NFL this season. Dolphins players now own all six of the fastest ball carrier speeds in the league this season, three of which belong to Achane.

With 105 rushing yards on the day, Achane became the third rookie to record three straight games with 100 rushing yards and a touchdown in the past 35 seasons, joining Barry Sanders and Mike Anderson. He's the first Dolphins player to record multiple 50-yard rushing touchdowns in a season since Ricky Williams in 2002, and the first player in franchise history to record multiple 60-yard rushing touchdowns in a since season.

The 2023 third-round pick entered the day with the most rushing yards in the AFC with 309 yards on 27 carries. Including his production in Week 5, Achane leads the NFL in yards per carry with 13.8.