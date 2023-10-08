DETROIT -- Panthers rookie left guard Chandler Zavala suffered a neck injury late in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Zavala went down on a first-and-10 play from the Carolina 25-yard line with 4:44 left in the quarter. He laid motionless face down on the turf until medical staff rolled him over.

They eventually placed him on a spine board and put him on a golf cart. Zavala gave a thumbs-up to the crowd as the cart left the field.

Chandler Zavala's Panthers teammates gathered around him after he suffered a neck injury on Sunday. Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The injury occurred on a run play in which Chuba Hubbard gained 1 yard with the Panthers down 14-0. Teammates quickly moved toward the sideline as medical staff evaluated the 6-foot-3, 322-pound player.

The entire Carolina team and staff gathered around their teammate as he was loaded onto the cart.

Zavala was a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State. He is the son of Demetrio Zavala, a frequent contestant on the Food Network's cooking show "Chopped.''