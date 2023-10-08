Jason Pinnock's 102-yard pick-six brings Giants within one score

The New York Giants first touchdown in the first half of a game this season came when safety Jason Pinnock returned a tipped Tua Tagovailoa pass 102 yards at Hard Rock Stadium.

102 YARDS! 💨



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/8lqmTtufqE — New York Giants (@Giants) October 8, 2023

It was the first touchdown of Pinnock's career. It came with just under two minutes remaining in the first half and cut the Miami Dolphins lead to 14-10.

Pinnock hit 20.08 miles per hour on the return, per NextGen Stats. It came after Tagovailoa tried to fit a pass between linebacker Bobby Okereke and cornerback Cor'Dale Flott to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Okereke tipped the ball in the air and into the waiting arms of Pinnock two yards deep in the end zone. He raced down the right sideline and received blocks from Okereke and cornerback Deonte Banks on his way for the score.

The Giants came into the contest as the only team in the NFL that hadn't forced a turnover. The Pinnock interception was their second in the first half. They also recovered a fumble by rookie running back De'Von Achane in the first quarter.