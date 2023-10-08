        <
        >

          Colts rule QB Anthony Richardson out with shoulder injury

          play
          Anthony Richardson leaves game with right shoulder injury (0:22)

          Colts QB Anthony Richardson leaves the game after taking a huge hit during a running play. (0:22)

          • Stephen Holder, ESPNOct 8, 2023, 02:50 PM ET
            Close
              Stephen joined ESPN in 2022, covering the Indianapolis Colts and NFL at large. Stephen finished first place in column writing in the 2015 Indiana Associated Press Media Editors competition, and he is a previous top-10 winner in explanatory journalism in the Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. He has chronicled the NFL since 2005, covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2005-2013 and the Colts since 2013. He has previously worked for the Miami Herald, Tampa Bay Times, Indianapolis Star and The Athletic.

          INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Titans with a shoulder injury.

          Richardson was finishing off a 4-yard run with 4:39 left in the second quarter when he was tackled by Titans linebacker Harold Landry III. Richardson's right shoulder took the brunt of the impact as he fell to the turf, and he immediately reacted by pointing to his shoulder as he lay on the ground.

          He was helped up after being attended to by the team's training staff for a few minutes and was briefly examined in the sideline medical tent before being escorted to the locker room, unable to move his right arm.

          Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox was also ruled out in the second half due to a concussion.

          This is just the latest injury concern for the No. 4 overall pick in April's draft. Richardson took a hit to his right knee in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was pulled from the game by coach Shane Steichen for the final few plays as a result.

          The following week, against the Houston Texans, Richardson sustained a concussion in the second quarter and missed the rest of that game and the following week against the Baltimore Ravens.

          Including Sunday's game, Richardson will have played in just 12 of a possible 20 quarters played by the Colts this season.

          Gardner Minshew came in to relieve Richardson. Minshew has 25 career starts and was the Colts' starter in their victory over the Ravens in Week 3.