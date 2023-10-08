C.J. Stroud's fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz ties the game, and the Texans go ahead on an extra point. (0:19)

ATLANTA -- Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has set another record.

During the third quarter of Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the No. 2 overall pick set the record for the most pass attempts without an interception to start a career, breaking Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's mark (176) from 2016.

The Texans were leading 9-7 in the third quarter when Stroud eclipsed the previous record when he rolled out of the pocket and threw the ball away for his 177th career attempt without an interception.