MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter with a neck injury.

Jones was hurt when he was sacked from behind by Andrew Van Ginkel. He walked off the field with trainers and was examined in the medical tent before walking to the locker room.

He was ruled out within minutes and replaced by Tyrod Taylor.

It seemed to be a matter of time, considering the beating Jones was taking. He was hurt when he was sacked for the sixth time.

Jones has now been sacked 28 times in five games this season.

It was another rough afternoon for Jones against the Dolphins. He was under constant pressure and finished 14 of 20 passing for 119 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

This isn't the first time that Jones has injured his neck. He missed the final six games of the 2021 season with a neck injury and eventually underwent a procedure in the offseason.

The Giants made a hefty investment in Jones this offseason. They signed him to a four-year, $160 million deal to be their franchise quarterback