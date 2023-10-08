Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season saw blowouts and low-scoring games that inspired some postgame virtual jabs.

The New Orleans Saints handed Bill Belichick his worst home loss in a 34-0 drubbing. A divisional matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens ended in a tough 17-10 win by the Steelers. In the "Josh Allen Bowl," the Jacksonville Jaguars came out on top (again) against the Buffalo Bills.

Despite all the touchdowns on the field, some of the best moments came on social media. Here are the best social media trolls from Week 5:

Jacksonville Jaguars 25, Buffalo Bills 20

In their second consecutive game in London, the Jaguars topped the Bills behind Travis Etienne Jr.'s two late fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Etienne ran for 136 yards and caught four passes for 48 yards. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence threw for 315 yards and one touchdown. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a strong game with 359 passing yards and two touchdowns, but the team's two turnovers in the fourth hurt the Bills' chances of a win.

The Jaguars poked fun at Allen and Bills receiver Stefon Diggs after the game:

In Jonathan Taylor's first game back, Zack Moss stole the show with 165 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Anthony Richardson left the game early with a concussion, but the Colts' running game carried them to the win.

On the other hand, Tennessee struggled on the ground, garnering just 89 total yards.

There's always a little extra in this AFC South matchup, and the Colts mocked the Titans on social media:

Pittsburgh Steelers 17, Baltimore Ravens 10

The Steelers' offense didn't reach the end zone until Kenny Pickett found George Pickens for a 41-yard touchdown with 1:17 remaining and 14-10 lead. The Ravens' offense had two more drives to take the lead but fumbled and had a turnover on downs.

Baltimore's three turnovers kept Pittsburgh close in a defensive contest.

Pittsburgh trolled its AFC North rivals with a clever picture on social media after the game: