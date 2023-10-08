INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- In the week leading up to Cooper Kupp's return from a hamstring injury, the question surrounding the Los Angeles Rams was what that meant for rookie sensation Puka Nacua.
But Nacua showed he is still a big part of this game plan when quarterback Matthew Stafford found him for a 22-yard touchdown to give Los Angeles the lead in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles.
THE PASS. THE CATCH. GOOD LAWD.— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 8, 2023
📺 @NFLonFOX | 1⃣7⃣ @ASAPpuka pic.twitter.com/skb4vkNNDD
It was Stafford's second long throw of the drive, as the quarterback also found Kupp for a 39-yard catch-and-run. It was Nacua's second touchdown catch in as many weeks; he also had the game winner against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.
Nacua entered Sunday with 39 receptions, which was already the most by a player through his first four career games, according to ESPN Stats & Information.