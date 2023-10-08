        <
          Matthew Stafford finds Puka Nacua for 22-yard TD vs. Eagles

          • Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff WriterOct 8, 2023, 05:23 PM ET
          INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- In the week leading up to Cooper Kupp's return from a hamstring injury, the question surrounding the Los Angeles Rams was what that meant for rookie sensation Puka Nacua.

          But Nacua showed he is still a big part of this game plan when quarterback Matthew Stafford found him for a 22-yard touchdown to give Los Angeles the lead in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles.

          It was Stafford's second long throw of the drive, as the quarterback also found Kupp for a 39-yard catch-and-run. It was Nacua's second touchdown catch in as many weeks; he also had the game winner against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.

          Nacua entered Sunday with 39 receptions, which was already the most by a player through his first four career games, according to ESPN Stats & Information.