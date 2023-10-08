GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Joe Burrow continues to have his best game of the season for the Cincinnati Bengals.

After showing improved mobility and accuracy since suffered a strained right calf in the preseason, Burrow had one of the best throws of his NFL career. He launched a deep ball to Ja'Marr Chase, who beat both of the Arizona Cardinals' safeties to haul in a 63-yard touchdown pass.

Chase and Burrow have connected on many touchdowns in their three years together, but this one was unique. Burrow's 49.6 air yards was the most for any scoring throw in his career, according to data from NFL Next Gen Stats and ESPN Stats & Information.

And after having no touchdowns in his first four games, the longest drought in Chase's pro career, the deep ball was Chase's second touchdown of the day against the Cardinals.

Prior to that, the Bengals took the lead late in the second quarter, as they were rewarded for their aggressiveness.

After a failed fourth-down attempt by the Bengals gave Arizona the ball a few feet from its goal line, the Cardinals tried to gain a little breathing room with less than two minutes until halftime. But Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted a pass that went through Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal's hands and returned it for an 11-yard touchdown, giving the Bengals a 17-14 lead.

Arizona quarterback Joshua Dobbs had previously made 136 pass attempts without an interception, the longest streak to start a season in franchise history.