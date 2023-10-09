49ers' Brock Purdy, George Kittle connect for 19-yard TD against Cowboys

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers' offense picked up where it left off last week, taking the opening drive 75 yards on seven plays, capped by a little improvisation by quarterback Brock Purdy.

With the aid of a couple of Dallas Cowboys penalties, the Niners quickly marched to the Cowboys' 19-yard line. On first-and-10, Purdy took the snap and scanned the field. While Cowboys defenders closed in, Purdy escaped to the right, as tight end George Kittle came open in the back of the end zone.

Purdy lofted a perfect pass to a wide-open Kittle, who hauled it in for the 19-yard touchdown.

It was Purdy's sixth scoring toss and Kittle's first touchdown on the season.

Kicker Jake Moody knocked in the extra point for a 7-0 lead with 11:10 left in the opening quarter.