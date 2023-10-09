Dak Prescott hits KaVontae Turpin for pretty Cowboys TD against 49ers on SNF

After 10 plays for 8 yards on their first four possessions against the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys' offense finally found a semblance of rhythm on their fifth drive, ending in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to receiver KaVontae Turpin.

To get there the Cowboys had to convert three third-down opportunities, including a "tush push" of Prescott and a 20-yard catch-and-run from tight end Jake Ferguson.

On the touchdown, Turpin moved in motion from the slot and gained leverage on cornerback Isaiah Oliver, giving Prescott the chance to put the pass in a perfect spot to the receiver's outside shoulder.

The touchdown was just the second of Prescott's career of 25 yards or more against the blitz and under pressure, according to ESPN Stats & Information, and the first since his rookie year in 2016.

It at least temporarily offered some energy after a lifeless start for a Cowboys team that wanted to prove they could hang with the team that knocked them out of the playoffs each of the past two seasons.