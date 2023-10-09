In his first game back from the torn left ACL he suffered in Week 5 last year, Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley tore his right ACL on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Lions' 42-24 victory over the Panthers, which improved Detroit to 4-1. He had been inactive for the first four games of the season.

Moseley, 27, signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Lions as a free agent before the season. He was one of several free agent additions to the secondary made by the Lions, who also added cornerback Cameron Sutton and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Gardner-Johnson is currently on injured reserve, sidelined indefinitely with a pectoral injury.

The torn ACL Moseley suffered last season also came in a game against the Panthers, on Oct. 9 last year. Before that injury, Moseley had an interception for a touchdown and five pass breakups with 22 tackles in five games for the San Francisco 49ers.

Injuries played a role in Moseley's five seasons in San Francisco, as he surpassed 12 games in a season just once.