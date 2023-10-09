ASHBURN, Va., -- The Washington Commanders placed safeties Darrick Forrest and Jeremy Reaves on injured reserve, adding to the woes of a team that's lost three consecutive games.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said both players needed further testing to determine if they'd be able to return after four weeks or if they'd be out a lot longer. Rivera said Forrest injured his shoulder while Reaves hurt his left knee in a 40-20 loss to Chicago on Thursday. The Commanders (2-3) play at Atlanta on Sunday.

Forrest had been starting at safety alongside Kam Curl. Washington's defense has allowed an NFL-high 18 plays of 25 yards or more -- and also top the league with 15 such pass plays, most a byproduct of mistakes in the secondary. Forrest started 11 games last year, finishing with four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He did not have any such plays this season.

Without Forrest, second-round rookie Quan Martin, who can play slot corner and safety, could see his first action of the season from scrimmage. He has played only special teams through the first five games. Percy Butler, who has been their third safety, likely will start.

Reaves was named All-Pro and earned a Pro Bowl spot for his performance on Washington's special teams last season. He was voted a special teams captain this season.

"That's a big blow for us," Rivera said.