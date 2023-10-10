Peyton and Eli Manning return for a Week 5 edition of the "ManningCast" on "Monday Night Football" in Las Vegas.

The matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders pits two teams that have rarely been featured on the "ManningCast." The Packers have appeared twice, winning both games. The Raiders haven't been on since the inaugural alternative telecast in September 2021, defeating the Baltimore Ravens in overtime.

Former Packers receiver-punt returner Desmond Howard and comedian Jimmy Kimmel joined the Mannings on Monday. Howard won a Super Bowl with Green Bay in 1996 and was the game's MVP.

Here are the best "ManningCast" moments from Week 5:

Peyton and Eli share Stanley Cup stories