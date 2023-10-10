Is the pressure already on Bryce Young to succeed? (1:46)

The NFL's freshest faces under center got more reps under their belts in Week 5.

Bryce Young continued to look for his first win with the Carolina Panthers. C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans had their hands full with the Atlanta Falcons. Anthony Richardson suffered an injury that will have him sidelined for some time.

Here's how the trio fared in Week 5:

2023 draft selection: Round 1, Pick 1

Game result: 42-24 loss vs. Detroit Lions

Stat line: 25-for-41, 247 passing yards, 3 passing TD, 2 INT, 47.2 QBR

Young's struggles were front and center with two first-quarter interceptions that led to touchdown-scoring drives for Detroit.

Despite the rocky start, he threw for multiple touchdowns, but it still wasn't enough to overcome the Lions' potent offense.

Up next: Young and the Panthers will head on the road to face another high-powered offense in the Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

2023 draft selection: Round 1, Pick 2

Game result: 21-19 loss at Atlanta Falcons

Stat line: 20-for-35, 249 passing yards, one passing TD, 0 INTs, 53.5 QBR

Stroud continued to write his name in the NFL's record books with another strong showing. Through five weeks, his 186 total passing attempts without an interception are the most without an interception to start a career, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

With less than two minutes remaining, he delivered an 18-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz that gave Houston a one-point lead.

However, Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo won the game for Atlanta with a last-second field goal.

Up next: Stroud looks to get back in the win column against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, FOX).

2023 draft selection: Round 1, Pick 4

Game result: 23-16 win vs. Tennessee Titans

Stat line: 9-for-12, 98 passing yards, 0 passing TDs, 0 rushing TDs, 0 INTs, 19.3 QBR

Richardson suffered a right shoulder injury in the first half of the Colts' victory against their AFC South foe. He will be sidelined for "some time."

Read more: Colts say Richardson to miss at least Jags game

So far this season, he has completed 41 of 72 passes, while throwing for 479 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. On the ground, his 25 carries have been good for 136 yards and four touchdowns.

Up next: According to coach Shane Steichen, Richardson will miss an undetermined amount of time. Gardner Minshew will be the Colts' starting quarterback in his absence.