Maxx Crosby reflects on the Raiders' 17-13 win vs. the Packers on Monday night. (1:11)

Week 5 of the NFL season was capped by the Las Vegas Raiders' 17-13 win over the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football."

The point total from the low-scoring affair doesn't quite capture just how the Raiders' defense dominated Jordan Love and the Packers. It forced Love to turn the ball over three times, marking the team's highest number of interceptions in its past 33 games, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Las Vegas' defensive star leads the top quotes from around the NFL in Week 5:

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby

Crosby was quite comfortable in the Packers' backfield, tallying four tackles for loss, four quarterback pressures and his fifth sack of the season. After the win, he acknowledged any naysayers of Las Vegas' defense:

"We take it personal."

Kittle had his best performance of the season against the Dallas Cowboys, becoming the first player in franchise history to record exactly three receptions and three touchdown catches in a game.

San Francisco has been on the winning side of the currently lopsided rivalry in recent years. Kittle revealed an expletive-laced T-shirt while celebrating one of his scores, but couldn't recall how it came to be:

"I don't know how that got on there."

New York came out on top in a matchup that was highly anticipated due to the history between Denver head coach Sean Payton and Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Before the season, Payton called out Hackett, his predecessor in Denver, referring to the Broncos' 2022 season as "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL."

The Jets tight end didn't forget the comments:

"Their coach made this s--- personal. Well, f--- him and f--- them. This ain't about them. This is about us getting back on the right track. Let's win this b---- for Hackett."

Prescott, who threw three interceptions in the Cowboys' 42-10 loss to the 49ers, was honest about the team's performance:

"Didn't see it coming. ... And I got punched in the mouth."

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel

The Dolphins put up 524 yards against the Giants to bring their total to 2,568 for the season, which is the most yards through the first five games of a season in NFL history.

However, if McDaniel's tongue-in-cheek response is any indication, Miami isn't satisfied:

"Mission accomplished ... the whole offseason that was our goal ... output after five games."

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick

The Patriots have allowed 34 points in back-to-back games and scored fewer than three points for the first time in Belichick's tenure.

Their 55 points through five games is the team's lowest since 1995, and the 34-0 loss to the Saints was the largest home shutout loss in franchise history. Belichick succinctly acknowledged the team's recent struggles:

"We're gonna start over again."

After Burrow and the Bengals put up a season-high 34 points, he revealed that an Ohio-born musician helped style his outfit for Week 5.

"My friend Scott, as many people know as Kid Cudi ... All of my friends put this outfit together for me. I've got great friends."

Porter Jr.'s first interception was a timely one. The rookie corner picked off Lamar Jackson in one-on-one coverage against Odell Beckham Jr. on third down. The turnover was a significant play, as Pittsburgh's offense scored the go-ahead touchdown on the following drive.

After grabbing the pick, Porter Jr. immediately knew what to do with the ball:

"Earlier this week, Coach T was like, 'Get a pick and hand it to me on the sideline.' So that's exactly what I did. I handed it right to him."