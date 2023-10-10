The New York Jets are looking at options for wide receiver Mecole Hardman, including a potential trade, league sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday.

Hardman, 25, was inactive Sunday and has not been in the plans despite signing a one-year, $4 million contract with upside to $5.5 million.

The Jets have had to adjust their offense since quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles after just four plays in his debut for the franchise. With Zach Wilson at quarterback the team has been averaging 182.2 passing yards through five games and is leaning heavily on the running game, led by Breece Hall.

Hardman has just one catch for 6 yards in four games this season. He has played just 24 snaps, including two on special teams.

Hardman came to the Jets from the Kansas City Chiefs. He played in eight games for the Chiefs last season, catching 25 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 31 yards and two touchdowns. He missed the final nine regular-season games and the Chiefs' divisional round playoff game with what the team called a pelvic injury. He returned to catch two passes for 10 yards in the AFC Championship Game but sat out Super Bowl LVII.

Hardman joined the Chiefs as a second-round draft pick in 2019. His best season came in 2021, when he set career highs with 59 receptions and 693 yards.