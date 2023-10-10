Cardinals running back James Conner is expected to miss multiple weeks with the knee injury he suffered in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Bengals, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Conner is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, the sources said.

He sustained his injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game and didn't play in the second half. He had 46 yards on six carries before the injury.

Conner leads the Cardinals (1-4) with 364 rushing yards this season and also has two rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (142) and wide receiver Rondale Moore (116) are next on the team's rushing yards list this season.

After Conner, the Cardinals' running back depth chart includes rookie Emari Demercado and veteran Keaontay Ingram. The Cardinals also claimed running back Tony Jones Jr. off waivers from the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.