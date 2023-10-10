The Los Angeles Rams are looking into trading wide receiver Van Jefferson, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Rams have been in contact with the representatives for Jefferson, who is open to finding a new home, according to the source.

Jefferson was a key contributor to the Rams' 2021 Super Bowl run but has struggled to secure a substantial role this season in part due to the emergence of rookie star Puka Nacua and second-year receiver Tutu Atwell.

The 6-foot-1 Jefferson has just eight catches for 108 yards on 15 receiving targets over Los Angeles' first five games. He was on the field for just two offensive plays in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, as the Rams' receiving corps was bolstered by All-Pro Cooper Kupp's return from injured reserve.

"You get Cooper back in the mix, and there were just fewer opportunities," Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters. "Based on how the game unfolded, that was kind of how it went down. If you had asked me before, did I anticipate [Jefferson] playing that few snaps, I would've not said that, but that was kind of how it unfolded."

Jefferson, 27, is in the final year of his rookie deal with the Rams, who selected the former Florida speedster in the second round of the 2020 draft. The NFL's trade deadline is Oct. 31.

Jefferson has 101 catches for 1,499 yards and 10 touchdowns in three-plus seasons with the Rams. His best season came in 2021, when he had career highs of 50 receptions, 802 yards and six touchdowns.