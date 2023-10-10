The Atlanta Falcons have traded for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson, a source told ESPN's Michael Rothstein on Tuesday.

The trade involves a swap of 2025 draft picks, the source said.

Jefferson was a key contributor to the Rams' 2021 Super Bowl run but has struggled to secure a substantial role this season in part because of the emergence of rookie star Puka Nacua and second-year receiver Tutu Atwell.

The 6-foot-1 Jefferson has just eight catches for 108 yards on 15 receiving targets over Los Angeles' first five games. He was on the field for just two offensive plays in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, as the Rams' receiving corps was bolstered by All-Pro Cooper Kupp's return from injured reserve.

Jefferson, 27, is in the final year of his rookie deal with the Rams, who selected the former Florida speedster in the second round of the 2020 draft.

Jefferson has 101 catches for 1,499 yards and 10 touchdowns in three-plus seasons with the Rams. His best season came in 2021, when he had career highs of 50 receptions, 802 yards and six touchdowns.