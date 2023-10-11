INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was placed on injured reserve Wednesday morning, meaning he'll miss at least the next four games with a right shoulder injury.

Richardson sustained an AC joint sprain in Sunday's win over the Titans. The team has been doing extensive consultation with doctors to determine the length of Richardson's absence and now believes he will miss between four and eight weeks depending on his rehab and whether surgery is required, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

If Richardson misses only four games, he will be out for games at the Jaguars, home against the Browns and Saints, and a road game against the Panthers. After that four-game stretch, the Colts will play against the Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany, followed by a Week 11 bye.

The Colts are 3-2 and tied for the lead in the AFC South with Jacksonville heading into the Week 6 matchup with the Jaguars. Gardner Minshew, a former Jaguars draft pick, will start the rematch of a Week 1 game that Jacksonville won 31-21. Minshew entered in relief of Richardson against Tennessee and performed impressively, completing 11 of 14 attempts for 155 yards in two-plus quarters of action. Minshew has already seen considerable action this season because of earlier medical issues with Richardson. The veteran backup has completed 68.7% of his 83 pass attempts for 553 yards and has not thrown an interception.

Sunday's injury was the third time Richardson has had an injury scenario this season. The 2023 fourth overall pick has now departed three separate games prematurely. Richardson was pulled during the final moments of the season opener against Jacksonville after taking a hit to his knee, then missed Indianapolis' Week 3 contest against the Ravens after suffering a concussion against the Texans in the previous game.

"It gets tough when a guy gets dinged up, and he's been dinged up," coach Shane Steichen said earlier this week. "He's obviously a very, very talented player and it's tough. But we have a lot of faith in Gardner to step in and go operate the way he's been doing."

Of Minshew, who spent time with Steichen during his previous stint as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator, the Colts coach said, "I think he's an elite processor of the game. You've got a guy that can process the game quickly and make quick decisions. He's really good, he's accurate, he knows where to go with the football at the right time and the right place and he's been awesome for us."

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger will be Minshew's backup. The Colts also signed former Vikings draft pick Kellen Mond to the practice squad on Wednesday.