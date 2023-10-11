Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs left Travis Kelce's status for Thursday night's game against the Broncos officially in doubt by listing him as questionable to play on their final injury report of the week Wednesday.

Kelce was a limited practice participant Tuesday in the Chiefs' only practice of the week.

Kelce injured his right ankle in the second quarter of Sunday's victory over the Vikings but returned to play in the second half, when he caught a touchdown pass.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Tuesday called Kelce's effort against the Vikings "legendary."

"He's done well,'' coach Andy Reid said Tuesday when asked how Kelce had responded. "He's got quite a little bit of treatment on it, so he's feeling a little bit better, which is good.

"I'm going to just see how he moves around, how he feels. He's always been honest with me on things like that, so we'll just see how he does.''

The Chiefs also listed starting defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring) and punter Tommy Townsend (left knee) as questionable for Thursday's game. Linebacker Nick Bolton, out since Week 2 because of an ankle injury, will return to the Chiefs' lineup.