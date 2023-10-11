Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Giants quarterback Daniel Jones didn't practice Wednesday but isn't concerned his neck injury will be a long-term problem and believes he can get back quickly.

Jones was hurt Sunday in a 31-16 loss to the Dolphins when his neck snapped back violently as he was hit from behind on a sixth sack of the contest.

"I'm not concerned," Jones said. "I think this is something I'll be able to recover from quickly. Like I said, my goal is to play on Sunday."

Tyrod Taylor took the first-team reps at Wednesday's practice. He will start in Jones' place if he's unable to play against the Bills.

Coach Brian Daboll said earlier this week there was optimism on Jones. That was before the results from the MRI, which Jones admitted weren't negative. Daboll labeled Jones "day to day" on Wednesday.

Neither Jones nor Daboll went into specifics on the injury. Jones did say this wasn't the same neck injury he suffered in 2021.

The Giants' starting quarterback missed the final six games of that season with what sources described to ESPN at the time as a disk issue.

"It feels different. It's not the same injury," Jones said.

He added: "[The MRI] wasn't negative necessarily. Like I said, I'll continue to get better every day."

Daboll and Jones repeatedly said Wednesday that he was a "little bit more sore" than earlier in the week. But Jones contradicted that by saying he was getting "a little better every day."

Jones would first have to get cleared by the medical staff in order to be able to play on Sunday. He also needs to feel better.

"I think it's both," Jones said. "There is communication with the doctors and trainers as far as how I'm feeling. That has a lot to do with the advice they give me."

There are four more days until the game. This could be something the Giants are willing to take up until Sunday night.

"I'd just say let's let it play out here. [Wednesday] he's not practicing," Daboll said. "We'll see how he is the next day, then the next day after that and then I think we'll take this all the way to the end of the week."

Jones seems to have his eyes on a relatively quick return this time. Then again, he was making all the throws at practice but not cleared for contact the last time, before getting shut down for the season.

He certainly hopes for this to be different.

"The goal is still to play Sunday. That is certainly my goal," Jones said. "That is what I'm working on. Preparing to play as I always would and taking the advice of the doctors and trainers."

Jones is hardly the Giants' only injury concern. Whoever starts at quarterback will be playing behind a makeshift offensive line down several starters.

Tight end Darren Waller (groin), wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), starting left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), offensive lineman Matt Peart (shoulder), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and inside linebacker Micah McFadden (ankle) also didn't practice.

That is seven potential starters in serious jeopardy for this week, not even including standout running back Saquon Barkley. He practiced but has missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain.

Daboll said Wednesday that Barkley would do "a little bit more" this week, providing hope that he can return for the first time since Week 2 in Arizona.