Week 6 of the NFL season started Thursday night with the Kansas City Chiefs handling business on the defensive end in front of their home crowd against the Denver Broncos, holding quarterback Russell Wilson to under 100 yards passing.

On Sunday, things got off to an early start with the season's final game from London. The Baltimore Ravens were able to hold off the Tennessee Titans, as kicker Justin Tucker matched his career high with six field goals. Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was also ejected for a vicious hit, and Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill exited with an ankle injury and was replaced by Malik Willis.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and picking out who -- or what -- is rising and falling for every team. Let's get to it.

Sunday

Ravens

What has happened to the Ravens' offense? Baltimore has scored only one touchdown in its past seven quarters and went a frustrating 1-for-6 in the red zone. The Ravens entered this game as the third-most efficient red zone offense and would've put the game away earlier if they had punched the ball into the end zone. The biggest issue is the ineffectiveness of the running game and not allowing quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw more inside the 20-yard line. The Ravens didn't score a touchdown on 13 runs in the red zone, but Jackson was 2-for-3, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers.

Stock up after the win: K Justin Tucker. Tucker bailed out the Ravens with six field goals (41, 28, 23, 29, 20 and 36 yards) for the second time of his career. He's the only kicker in franchise history to kick six. Tucker did have an extra point blocked, though.

Stock down after the win: S Kyle Hamilton. The 2022 first-round pick delivered a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit on Titans wide receiver Chris Moore in the third quarter, becoming the third player this year to get ejected. On the next play, the Titans scored their only touchdown -- a 15-yard run by Derrick Henry. -- Jamison Hensley

Next game: vs. Lions (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Titans

Who will be the Titans' QB after the bye week? Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill didn't return after throwing an interception late in the third quarter, aggravating an ankle injury that he had been fighting through for most of the game. Second-year quarterback Malik Willis finished out the game, but the Titans traded up in April to select Will Levis with the second pick in the second round. Levis has served as the No. 3 quarterback in the first six games, but Tennessee will have some time to evaluate Tannehill with a bye in Week 7 and to sort out their backup situation as well.

Stock up after the loss: The Titans' red zone defense. It held the Ravens to one touchdown on six trips inside the 20, even though Baltimore entered the week having scored on 72% of its trips inside the red zone this season. The Ravens' five field goals from the red zone were the most by any team since the Panthers﻿ in 2020.

Stock down after the loss: WR Kyle Philips. The Titans returner muffed a punt at Tennessee's 11-yard line just before the end of the first half to give the Ravens the ball and set up a 29-yard field goal. -- Turron Davenport

Next game: vs. Falcons (Sunday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m. ET)

Thursday

Chiefs

Can the Chiefs sustain the way they're playing defense? Yes. It's no longer a small sample size. Through six games, the Chiefs were allowing the second-fewest points (14.7) per game and fifth-fewest yards (284) coming into Sunday. They will get challenged over the next few weeks with upcoming games against the Chargers, Dolphins and Eagles, but the Chiefs have shown they are capable of holding their own.

Stock up after the win: WR Rashee Rice. The rookie had four catches for 72 yards, and for the season, he leads the Chiefs' wide receivers in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Stock down after the win: Other than Rice, the wide receivers are failing the Chiefs. The group had five catches for 31 yards Thursday, and the season stats aren't much more inspiring. -- Adam Teicher

Next game: vs. Chargers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Broncos

Did the Broncos' defense actually find some mojo despite loss? Talk about extremes. The Broncos' defense, the same one that surrendered 70 points in Week 3, was flying all over Thursday. The Broncos hit and pressured quarterback Patrick Mahomes just enough, and they held Kansas City to one touchdown. No, Denver didn't win, but it showed a new wrinkle or two, including a 4-3 look with rookie linebacker Drew Sanders in the mix, and it won the battles in the red zone. For a group that came into the week ranked last (or near last) in almost every major statistical category, it was at least something to build on.

Stock up after the loss: RB Javonte Williams. His numbers won't cause much excitement -- he finished with 52 yards on 10 carries -- but he looked the closest to his tackle-breaking form before a knee injury last season, and he finished runs with purpose.

Stock down after the loss: WR Jerry Jeudy. Despite one of the worst days of quarterback Russell Wilson's career -- 95 yards passing and two interceptions -- the Broncos need significantly more from Jeudy -- two receptions for 14 yards against the Chiefs. -- Jeff Legwold

Next game: vs. Packers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)