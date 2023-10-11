Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- Kirk Cousins provided a very Kirk Cousins-like response when asked about intensifying public discussion of the possibility that the Minnesota Vikings could try to deal him elsewhere before the NFL's trade deadline on Oct. 31.

"You know, I am just very focused on the Bears and going 1-0 this week," Cousins said Wednesday. "And anything else is not worth my time or energy or attention."

Asked for the first time if there was any scenario in which he would consider waiving the no-trade clause in his contract, Cousins declined to address the premise.

His contract is set to void next March, after the deadline for declaring franchise tags, meaning he has a guaranteed path to the free agent market if he wants it.

The Vikings have lost four of five games and will be without superstar receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) for at least four games after he was officially placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

The Vikings, according to ESPN's Football Power Index, have twice the chance of picking in the top 10 of the 2024 draft (41.5%) as compared to making the playoffs (20.3%), prompting questions among media and fans if the team would be sellers at the trade deadline.

Cousins would have to waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a deal, and he made clear Wednesday that he did not want to add to the public discussion surrounding it.

In fact, he insisted he was not aware the public discussion at all.

"Ignorance is bliss," Cousins said, "and I'm just really ignorant. I don't really have access to a whole lot, and I try to do that by design. So it's pretty intentional.

"Aside from high school friends who may text me who they're reading ... I really don't know what's going on. I've been insulated at times to the point of being naïve and a little stupid, but I'd rather err on that side than consuming everything. ... It takes your focus off what is important and what will help you play well."