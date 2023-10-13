        <
        >

          How to watch Cowboys vs. Chargers on 'Monday Night Football'

          play
          Are better fantasy days ahead for CeeDee Lamb? (1:19)

          Field Yates and Mike Clay examine CeeDee Lamb's fantasy matchup vs. the Chargers. (1:19)

          • ESPN staffOct 13, 2023, 06:00 AM ET

          ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this week with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

          The Week 6 matchup features Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. For more on Week 6 matchups, check out our game guide.

          How can I watch 'Monday Night Football'?

          ESPN coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" from 6 to 8 ET live from So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

          The game kicks off at 8:15 ET on ABC and ESPN. ManningCast, with Peyton and Eli Manning, returns in Week 7.

          2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule

          Week 7

          San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 8

          Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 9

          Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 10

          Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 11

          Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

          Week 12

          Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 13

          Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 14

          Green Bay Packers at New York Giants -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)

          Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins -- 8:15 ET (ESPN)

          Week 15

          Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 16

          Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)