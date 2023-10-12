Tristan H. Cockcroft explains why he's expecting big-time performances from Patrick Mahomes in the next few games. (1:05)

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos kicked off Week 6 with a "Thursday Night Football" matchup.

Before meeting on the field at Arrowhead Stadium, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and more flexed their sense of fashion with stylish pregame outfits.

Players primarily opted for cozy ensembles, with graphic tees and crewneck sweatshirts being popular garments. Pat Surtain II was among the players to opt for a more formal look, pairing red and blue plaid bottoms with a suit jacket and tie bearing the same colors.

Here are the top arrivals from Week 6 in the NFL:

