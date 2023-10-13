Bart Scott, Mike Tannenbaum and Dan Graziano break down the Broncos' woes after their loss to the Chiefs. (1:56)

The Denver Broncos are releasing veteran outside linebacker Frank Clark in the same week he gave back nearly $1.7 million to help create this scenario, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Clark agreed to a restructured deal Wednesday, giving back $1.686 million in guaranteed salary, perhaps making his contract more attractive on the trade market.

He is the second pass-rusher the Broncos will have parted ways with in recent days. Late last week, the Broncos traded Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers.

Clark was in his first season with the Broncos but appeared in just two games because of injury. He had been ruled out of Thursday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with an illness.

He joined the Broncos following his release by the Chiefs in March after they were unable to find common ground with his agent, Erik Burkhardt, on a reworked contract.

Clark, 30, played in 58 regular-season games in four seasons with the Chiefs, where he played defensive end and totaled 23.5 sacks. He often had his most productive games in the postseason. Clark played in 12 playoff games for the Chiefs and had 10.5 sacks. He was selected to three Pro Bowls in four seasons in Kansas City.

He played his first four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, also at defensive end, and has 58.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in nine seasons.