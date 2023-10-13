Chris Canty and Shannon Sharpe react to Daniel Jones being ruled out for the Giants. (1:21)

Open Extended Reactions

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday because of a neck injury, coach Brian Daboll said Friday.

Jones was injured Sunday in a 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins when his neck snapped back violently as he was hit from behind on his sixth sack of the contest.

Tyrod Taylor has been taking the first-team reps at practice and will start against the Bills.

Daboll said earlier this week there was optimism on Jones, but that was before the results of an MRI came back. Jones acknowledged that the results weren't negative, but said he is not concerned that this is a long-term issue.

Neither Jones nor Daboll went into specifics on the injury. Jones did say this wasn't the same neck injury he suffered in 2021. He missed the final six games of that season with what sources described to ESPN at the time as a disk issue.