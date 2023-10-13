Open Extended Reactions

Quarterback injuries unfortunately continue to play a major role in the 2023 NFL season, and the news isn't good in New York and Cleveland.

The New York Giants will be without Daniel Jones (neck) when they visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, and Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) will miss a second consecutive start for the Cleveland Browns as they play host to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

As if playing the undefeated Niners wasn't a tall enough task, the Browns also will be without All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio (knee), who had made 102 consecutive starts.

In positive news, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expect wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) and cornerback Jamel Dean (neck/shoulder) to start on Sunday as they play host to the Detroit Lions. Meanwhile, the Lions' talented rookie class is banged up.

Here are more injury updates from our NFL Nation reporters as we head toward the Sunday matchups:

Quick links:

Schedule | Depth charts | PickCenter

Injury: Ankle

Carter injured his ankle at practice Wednesday and will miss Sunday's game against the Jets. The rookie has made an instant impact. He leads the Eagles in sacks and is first among defensive tackles in pressures with 25, per NextGen Stats. The return of Fletcher Cox (back) should help ease the loss of Carter, who isn't expected to be sidelined long term. Cornerback Darius Slay (knee) will also be out. Josh Jobe should get the start in his absence.

-- Tim McManus

Injury: Hamstring, calf, ankle

After missing a full week of practice, Gibbs has been ruled out of Sunday's action as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. He also missed last week's 42-24 victory over Carolina. Gibbs, the No. 12 overall pick of the 2023 draft, is Detroit's second-leading rusher with 179 yards and an additional 70 receiving yards in his four appearances.

LaPorta, a second-round pick this year, is questionable with a calf strain that flared up on Wednesday, forcing him to miss Thursday's practice. He said it probably stemmed from Sunday's win over Carolina, but he intends to suit up for the Tampa Bay game. "It's football, things happen, we certainly work our bodies pretty hard so I'm feeling a lot better today," LaPorta said after Friday's practice.

Branch is set to miss his second consecutive game. The second of the Lions' second-round picks was held out of practice for the entire week.

-- Eric Woodyard

Injury: Concussions

Douglas and Smith-Schuster remain in concussion protocol, which leaves DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Kayshon Boutte as the three receivers on the depth chart, with the possibility that Tyquan Thornton (shoulder) is activated to the roster after opening the season on injured reserve. The Patriots also have Jalen Reagor, Malik Cunningham and T.J. Luther as options they could call up from the practice squad.

-- Mike Reiss

Injury: Ankle

Hobbs is expected to miss his third straight game after injuring the ankle in practice. Amik Robertson has made the most of his opportunity in Hobbs' absence. It was Robertson who picked off Jordan Love in the end zone to seal the Raiders' win over the Packers. "I wanted to show the world who I am. I could be a starter in this league," Roberston said. "You make a couple of plays, everybody loves you. You mess up, they all hate you. ... I was a receiver in high school, so I'm just an offensive guy playing defense, having those ball skills, man. That's it."

-- Paul Gutierrez

Injury: Hip

Smith will miss Sunday's game at Jacksonville, marking the fourth straight game the Colts have had to adjust their offensive line due to injury. If LT Bernhard Raimann clears concussion protocol, look for rookie Blake Freeland to start at right tackle after starting the past two games at left tackle. The Colts will already be playing without QB Anthony Richardson, who was placed on injured reserve this week.

-- Stephen Holder

Injury: Knee

Mitchell has missed the past two games after suffering a knee injury in practice before the win against Arizona. But Mitchell returned to practice on Thursday and participated on a limited basis Thursday and Friday, which could portend his return. The question for Mitchell is what his role will be when he does return. Christian McCaffrey is entrenched as the starter and Jordan Mason has played well as his backup. If nothing else, Mitchell will likely be eased back in when he gets cleared to play again.

-- Nick Wagoner

Injury: Groin

Peat had a late-week groin injury and is now questionable, making the offensive line potentially shorthanded.

-- Katherine Terrell