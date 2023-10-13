Ryan Clark raves about Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins' offense after Miami put up 70 points on Denver. (1:04)

When Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill caught a 69-yard touchdown against the New York Giants in Week 5, his immediate thought was to locate his mother.

The receiver headed toward the crowd as he called his mom to the front for a mother-son moment.

As Hill tried to give her the game ball, a fan -- without realizing Hill was trying to pass it to his mom -- intercepted it. Members of the crowd let the man know it was intended for Hill's mom, who was right behind him, and he eventually handed the ball to her.

To show there were no hard feelings, Hill later surprised the fan with an autographed football and jersey.