New York Jets reveal the secret to Zach Wilson's improved accuracy

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. No more yips: During his worst moments in 2021 and 2022, quarterback Zach Wilson struggled to complete the so-called gimme passes, either short-arming or overthrowing targets on plays that most quarterbacks could execute blindfolded. His accuracy was historically poor.

Wilson has improved in that area, and he did it by fixing his ... feet?

The West Coast system is predicated on precise footwork, and the concepts were drilled into Wilson before the season. He spent countless hours cleaning up his sloppy footwork with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, passing-game coordinator Todd Downing and quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese.

"Every single step that we have is completely choreographed," Hackett said. "I remember Steve Young and Joe Montana would always talk about it as a choreographed dance back there, and anybody that has ever danced knows that you have to spend numerous, numerous hours working on a simple eight count just to be able to get that perfect and precise."

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson points to improved fundamentals to explains his improved accuracy. Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire

Hackett, a dancing enthusiast who taught a hip-hop dance class in college, is starting to see positive results from Wilson. His overall completion rate has improved from 54.5% (2022) to 61.1%, while his accuracy on short passes (1-10 air yards) has jumped from 65.6% to 71.4%, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Wilson still has a ways to go -- both rates are still below the league averages -- but at least he's trending in the right direction. Perhaps the most telling number is this: His completion percentage over expected, a metric that takes into account the difficulty of each attempt, is +2.1% -- a fraction above the league average (+1.4%). A year ago, it was a miserable minus-6.1%.

In the previous 20 seasons, he ranked 74th out of 75 quarterbacks in overall completion percentage (55.2%), ahead of only JaMarcus Russell (52.1%).

The strides can be traced to better footwork, according to Wilson, who said, "Your feet tell a story every single play."

For a change, his story isn't a sad one.

2. Trader Joe: The Oct. 31 trading deadline is approaching, which means it's time to pay attention to general manager Joe Douglas. In four years on the job, he hasn't let a deadline pass without making a deal.

If Douglas decides to make a move, the most likely candidates to be traded are wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. and defensive end Carl Lawson, both healthy scratches last week. There's a chance Hardman will be inactive again Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles; it hinges on whether rookie Xavier Gipson (questionable with an ankle injury) is active. Both Hardman and Lawson are in the final years of their contracts, and neither one has a defined role.

Hardman sounds like he'd welcome a trade, saying he just wants to play "whether it's here or somewhere else." He lost his spot to the rookie Gipson, who is climbing the depth chart and is now stealing snaps from WR3 Randall Cobb. Lawson, a 17-game starter last year, has dropped to fifth or sixth on the defensive end depth chart.

3. Short-order Cook: Some teams are curious to see what, if anything, the Jets do with running back Dalvin Cook, whose role is diminished now that Breece Hall is back to full-time duty. Could they deal Cook only two months after signing him?

Averaging only 2.6 yards per carry (44th out of 45 qualified runners), Cook doesn't look like the same player who made the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons for the Minnesota Vikings. The Jets have depth, with Michael Carter and rookie Israel Abanikanda, so Cook could be deemed expendable.

He's on a one-year, $7 million contract -- not cheap for a running back. He makes $262,000 for every week he's on the 53-man roster, plus another $67,000 for being active for a game. That's on top of his base salary ($60,000 per week). So you're talking about a $3.9 million price tag if a team picks him up for the final 10 games -- rather hefty.

When asked about Cook's slow start, Hackett pointed to his "awesome" run last week against the Denver Broncos.

It was only 9 yards. He hasn't had a run longer than 10.

4. Stat of the week: The Jets' defense (11 points) has outscored the entire New England Patriots team (three) in the last two weeks.

5. The OL jinx: Alijah Vera-Tucker's season-ending Achilles tear is just the latest example of rotten luck when it comes to the Jets and offensive linemen. Four of the six linemen drafted by Douglas have suffered at least one season-ending injury. Consider:

Mekhi Becton, two season-ending injuries (2021 and 2022); Cameron Clark, a career-ending neck injury (2021); Vera-Tucker, two season-ending injuries (2022 and 2023); Max Mitchell, a season-ending blood clot (2022); rookie Carter Warren, injured reserve (current).

The only draft pick to escape injury is rookie Joe Tippmann, who has started the last three games at right guard. Mitchell, who began the season on the bench, is expected to replace Vera-Tucker at right tackle.

6. AVT's value: How versatile is Vera-Tucker? He's one of only two players to play at least 90 snaps at both guard and tackle. The other name should be familiar to Jets fans -- Dallas Cowboys lineman Chuma Edoga. He was the Jets' third-round pick in 2019.

7. Big Ticket's emergence: Becton has settled in nicely at left tackle since replacing Duane Brown (injured reserve) in Week 3. His pressure percentage has improved each week, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. He's coming off his best game -- only one pressure in 29 pass-blocking snaps.

"I feel like I'm getting better each week and that was my plan coming into this year," said Becton, who had to chip off some rust after missing two seasons with knee injuries.

Brown is eligible to return after next week's bye. Right now, the best bet is they will stay with Becton instead of moving him back to right tackle, where he began the season.

8. Bavaro-like: After last Sunday's win, tight end Tyler Conklin started hearing Mark Bavaro comparisons, how his 37-yard reception resembled Bavaro's famous play for the New York Giants in 1986. Conklin wasn't familiar with that play.

"Then someone sent me a YouTube video," he said. "It looks pretty similar. Yeah, that's cool, really cool."

Eerily similar, as a matter of fact. Conklin caught the ball at the Jets' 40 and gained 20 yards after initial contract, dragging four defenders with him. Bavaro made his catch at the San Francisco 49ers' 40 and bullied his way for another 23 yards, dragging Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott and absorbing hits from five others. It was voted one of the top 100 plays in NFL history.

Hackett called the Conklin's catch "one of the most perfectly executed plays I've ever seen," alluding to Wilson's quick read, Conklin's precise route and, of course, Conklin's determination. Hackett said he gets "tingles" just talking about it.

9. Code red: Aaron Rodgers, chiming in from the "Pat McAfee Show," wanted the offense to be more aggressive last week in the red zone, where it suffered an embarrassing 0-for-5 performance. The playcalling was fairly balanced -- 10 runs, eight pass plays -- but it's worth noting that only one pass attempt went into the end zone (incomplete).

Hackett is supposed to be a red zone guru. Though he didn't call plays as the Green Bay Packers' offensive coordinator (2019-21), he was responsible for the red zone game plan, and the Packers ranked seventh over that span. Of course, it helped to have a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Right now, the Jets are 31st in red zone efficiency, but they're unique in this respect: The only team with a 50-50 split in run/pass plays.

10. The last word: "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, Fletcher Cox is yelling at me right now' ... It was just a little welcome-to-the- NFL moment, but really cool." -- Zach Wilson, recalling a joint practice with the Eagles in 2021