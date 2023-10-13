Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An MRI on an elbow of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson revealed no structural damage, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Friday.

Watson dislocated the elbow in Thursday night's win over the Denver Broncos.

He could be out of the Chiefs' lineup for a few games but hasn't been ruled out of their Week 7 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Watson is eighth on the Chiefs in catches with 10 and third in receiving yards with 219. He has no touchdowns.

Watson joined the Chiefs in 2022 as a free agent after four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He caught 15 passes last season with two touchdowns.