ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hamstring injury while Pro Bowl receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) is set to make his return.

Gibbs, who did not practice this week, also missed last week's 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers with the same injury. With 179 yards and a touchdown with an additional 70 receiving yards in his four appearances, he is Detroit's second-leading rusher.

Veteran running back David Montgomery has carried the load in his absence, with back-to-back games of at least 100 yards rushing. Detroit has rushed for nine touchdowns through the first five games of the season, tying a team record.

Although expectations are high for Gibbs as the Lions' No. 12 overall selection, running back coach Scottie Montgomery is helping him develop at his own pace.

"He's right where I thought he would be, he's right where he should be coming along at at this time," Scottie Montgomery said.

"We don't judge players based off of anything else besides achievement. Like there is success and there is expectations and I want people outside the building to put those expectations on him because, guess what, whether we believe it or not it motivates him. It does and that's a really, really good tool."

Meanwhile, rookie safety Brian Branch, who has an ankle injury, is also set to miss his second consecutive game. The second-round pick out of Alabama was held out of practice for the entire week. With 25 tackles, a pick-six and 4 passes defended, he is Detroit's fourth-leading tackler.

Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta is questionable with a calf strain that flared up Wednesday, forcing him to miss Thursday's practice. He said it likely stemmed from Sunday's win over Carolina, and he intends to play Sunday.

"It's football, things happen, we certainly work our bodies pretty hard so I'm feeling a lot better today," LaPorta said.