LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert was placed on injured reserve Friday after injuring his right ankle against the Washington Commanders last Thursday.

Herbert, the Bears' leading rusher through five weeks with 272 yards, suffered the injury while catching a pass from quarterback Justin Fields in the third quarter of Chicago's Week 5 win. The running back's right leg bent awkwardly as Herbert planted it on the grass field, but he was able to exit the game under his own power. Minutes later, after a visit to the medical tent, he was seen running up and down the sideline and then went back into the game briefly before exiting.

Herbert did not practice during Chicago's week of prep for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. He will be eligible to return ahead of the Bears' Week 10 game with the Carolina Panthers.

Chicago's backfield is down to tailbacks D'Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans, who was signed to the 53-man roster off the Miami Dolphins' practice squad this week, and fullback Khari Blasingame. Rookie Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) did not practice this week after sustaining injuries against Washington and were ruled out Friday against the Vikings.

The Bears also placed wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on injured reserve Friday and signed quarterback Nathan Peterman off the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Friday's moves leave a vacant spot on the 53-man roster, which is expected to be filled by cornerback Kyler Gordon, who was designated to return to practice from a four-week stint on IR.

Gordon, who had hand surgery after the Packers game, was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited in his return on Wednesday and Thursday.

"He's looked good," coach Matt Eberflus said of Gordon. "We're excited where he is. Obviously, that nickel spot is a big spot for us and he's done a good job with that. A lot of things in there to do, and he does them well. He's done a good job all week with that. He's a real positive guy so it's always great to have his energy out there as well. He certainly brings that passion."