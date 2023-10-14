Ryan Clark breaks down how the Jets' defense needs to step up to create turnovers against the Eagles. (1:22)

Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets will be without top special teams player Justin Hardee, who underwent hamstring surgery and will be sidelined four to six weeks, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Hardee was injured in last Sunday's 31-21 win over the Denver Broncos, aggravated the injury in practice and went for surgery on Friday, the sources said.

Hardee, who made his first Pro Bowl last season, will be placed on injured reserve.

This is a blow to the Jets' special teams, as Hardee plays on every punt and kickoff unit. His absence will be felt most on the punt-coverage unit. He's regarded as one of the top gunners in the league. Their other gunner, Brandin Echols, won't play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. He will miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury.

Voted a team captain for the second straight year, Hardee is seventh in the league in special teams tackles (59) since entering the league in 2017.

The Jets suffered two significant injuries last week. Right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker out of for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon. They didn't reveal the injury until Wednesday.