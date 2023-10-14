Marcus Spears picks the Jaguars to increase their winning streak against the Colts. (0:30)

The Indianapolis Colts won't have their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future, but they are getting healthy elsewhere on the roster.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox cleared the NFL concussion protocol Saturday, paving the way for him to play in Sunday's key AFC South matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Alie-Cox became the sixth Colts player since Week 1 to sustain a concussion when his head hit the turf in last week's victory over the Tennessee Titans. Five of the six concussed players have been starters.

The news comes a day after left tackle Bernhard Raimann and defensive end Kwity Paye were cleared from protocol after missing last Sunday's game.

The Colts this week placed quarterback Anthony Richardson on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He will miss a minimum of four games. Gardner Minshew will start in Richardson's absence. Right tackle Braden Smith (hip) will also miss the game.

The Colts and Jaguars, both 3-2, are tied for the lead in the AFC South. Indianapolis has not won in Jacksonville since 2014.