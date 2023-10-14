Open Extended Reactions

Deshaun Watson is dealing with a deep rotator cuff contusion that has made it difficult for him to drive the football when he throws, but there is a belief that the Browns quarterback could be ready to play as soon as next Sunday against the Colts, league sources told ESPN.

"Hopefully he'll be back next week," one source told ESPN.

"He could be back next week," another source said.

Although a Week 7 return is both realistic and possible, the Browns want to make sure that Watson's injury does not develop into a problem that lingers throughout the season and don't want the three-time Pro Bowler to play again until he can throw without pain, which he has been unable to do since he suffered the injury in Week 3 against the Titans.

Tests have shown that there's no structural damage in Watson's shoulder, but the Browns wants their franchise quarterback to be functional.

"Any injury ... you have to be able to do your job, you have to be able to function and do all the things that are asked of you to play your position," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said last week. "A quarterback -- when you have this type of injury, you have to make sure you're able to drive the football, make all the throws."

With Watson sidelined for a second straight game Sunday, the Browns will turn to quarterback PJ Walker, who was promoted to the active roster Saturday after signing to Cleveland's practice squad Aug. 30. Walker made seven starts over three seasons with the Panthers, completing 57.5% of his passes with five touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Walker's interim head coach last season with the Panthers was none other than Steve Wilks, who now is the 49ers defensive coordinator that he will face Sunday.

"Steve's got a good feel and what his pluses and minuses are, and we've been preparing it all week like it could be this," Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said about Walker.

The Browns also will be without another key offensive player in All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio, who has been ruled out of Sunday's game with a knee injury. Bitonio, who made 102 consecutive starts for the Browns, will be replaced by Michael Dunn but is expected to be back next week against the Colts.

Browns tight end David Njoku, who is listed as questionable after suffering burn injuries to his face and arm Sept. 29 while trying to light a fire pit, also is expected to play against the 49ers.