Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins is expected to return Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Higgins fractured his rib in the team's loss to the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 1, and missed last weekend's win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The fourth-year receiver out of Clemson did show progress on the practice field throughout the week, going from limited on both Wednesday and Thursday to a full participant on Friday. He's officially listed as questionable for the 1 p.m. kickoff in Cincinnati.

Like the Bengals offense itself, Higgins got off to a slow start in 2023, managing just 12 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

Without him last Sunday in Arizona, Joe Burrow and the Bengals scored a 34-20 win that moved them to 2-3 on the year.