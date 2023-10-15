Open Extended Reactions

The New York Giants are "optimistic" and "hopeful" that running back Saquon Barkley will play Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills after missing the past three games due to a sprained ankle, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The team's coaches want to make sure Barkley has no setbacks before the game, but they "feel good about" him being available against the Bills, sources said.

Barkley injured his ankle during the Giants' Week 2 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Sources told ESPN at the time of the injury that the two-time Pro Bowler was expected to miss three weeks.

Giants tight end Darren Waller, meanwhile, is expected to play after missing practice earlier in the week with a a groin injury, a source said. He is officially listed as questionable for Sunday.

Coach Brian Daboll said on Friday that quarterback Daniel Jones will not play because of a neck injury sustained Sunday in a 31-16 loss to the Dolphins when his neck snapped back violently as he was hit from behind on a sixth sack of the contest.

Tyrod Taylor took the first-team reps at Wednesday's practice and will start against the Bills.