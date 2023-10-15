Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers picked a timely moment for his first career touchdown.

After Baltimore had struggled to punch the ball into the end zone in the first half against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Flowers got open for a scrambling Lamar Jackson to catch a 10-yard touchdown to put the Ravens up, 15-3, late in the second quarter.

Entering Week 6, Flowers was tied with Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram for most catches this season (29) without a touchdown.

It has been a strong start for Jackson, who started the game 6-for-6 for 74 yards and a touchdown when pressured by the Titans.

Baltimore has moved the ball on Tennessee in the first two quarters. But the Ravens, who have the third-best red zone offense this season, had to settle for field goals on their first two drives inside the 20-yard line before the Flowers' touchdown.

The Ravens had attempted to go for a 2-point conversion to make it a 14-point game, but wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was called for pass interference. Then Justin Tucker had his extra point attempt blocked by Denico Autry.