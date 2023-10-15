        <
          Ravens' Kyle Hamilton ejected for hit on Titans' Chris Moore

          • Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff WriterOct 15, 2023, 12:00 PM ET
          LONDON -- Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was ejected midway through the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Titans for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tennessee wide receiver Chris Moore.

          Hamilton is the third player in the NFL to get disqualified this season.

          On first-and-15, Hamilton delivered a vicious hit over the middle near the goal line. Hamilton's helmet collided flush with the left side of Moore's head. Moore, who is a former Raven, got up wobbly and headed to the locker room.

          After Hamilton was ejected, Titans running back Derrick Henry scored on a 15-yard run to cut the Ravens' lead to 18-13. At that point, Baltimore had been penalized five times for 69 yards.

          The loss of Hamilton is a major one for Baltimore. A first-round pick from a year ago, Hamilton entered Sunday's game as the team's fourth-leading tackler (29) and leader in sacks (three).

          Geno Stone replaced Hamilton and intercepted Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill later in the third quarter.