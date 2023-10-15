Open Extended Reactions

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered an ankle injury and was carted to the locker room late Sunday's matchup against the Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The injury first happened when Tannehill was sacked by Ravens defensive lineman Justin Madubuike at the start of the third quarter. Tannehill continued to play through the injury until he came off the field after throwing an interception with 4:43 left in the third quarter.

Tannehill missed the final three games of the 2022 season with an ankle injury.

Backup quarterback Malik Willis came in and completed a nine-yard pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, his first pass attempt of the season. The Titans were forced to punt on the drive and trail the Ravens in the fourth quarter.