Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey didn't wait long to add to his ever-expanding streak of games with a touchdown.

Two minutes and 44 seconds into Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, McCaffrey caught a short shovel pass from quarterback Brock Purdy, bounced to the left side and maneuvered through traffic for a 13-yard touchdown on the game's opening drive.

Oh look CMC scored again. 15 straight games with a TD!



📺: #SFvsCLE on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/B4mQvLOt8O pic.twitter.com/ImHl7yPa8I — NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2023

For McCaffrey, Week 6 marked 15 games in a row, including playoffs, that he's reached the end zone. That ties him with O.J. Simpson and John Riggins for the second-longest streak in NFL history, trailing only Lenny Moore's mark of 17.

McCaffrey has scored 22 touchdowns in his first 20 games with the Niners since arriving in a trade on Oct. 21, 2022. Only Randy Moss has scored more touchdowns (25) in his first 20 games with a team since the 1970 merger.

The Niners have now scored 38 points on opening drives this season, most in the NFL.