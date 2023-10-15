Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has never had a problem going right back to one of his playmakers after something went wrong. That worked out well for him and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed on Sunday.

Carr connected with Shaheed for a 34-yard touchdown just two plays after an apparent miscommunication almost ended in disaster. Carr's attempt to target Shaheed down the sideline was almost picked off by Texans cornerback Steven Nelson, who would've had a potential pick-six if he had made the catch.

Carr to Shaheed for a 34-yard TOUCHDOWN! 🙌#Saints | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/C6rNvTWPxP — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 15, 2023

Carr went right back to the speedy wideout on third-and-7. They were on the same page this time, with Shaheed besting Nelson by several steps to haul in the 34-yard score, tying the game 7-7 with 0:18 left in the first quarter.

It was Shaheed's second touchdown of the season. His two touchdowns are now tied for a season best.