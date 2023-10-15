Tua Tagovailoa connects with Tyreek Hill for 41-yard Dolphins TD vs. Panthers

Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Death, taxes and a long Tyreek Hill touchdown.

The Miami Dolphins' receiver scored his sixth touchdown of the season during Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, as he sprinted past the nearest defender for a 41-yard reception that put the Dolphins up 21-14 late in the first half.

He was also flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play, when he celebrated by grabbing a photographer's camera phone and recording himself doing a backflip.

The Dolphins got off to a concerning start, registering two straight three-and-outs and falling into a 14-0 deficit in the first quarter. They appeared to wake up in the second half, however, to the tune of 177 yards of offense and 21 unanswered points.

Hill entered the game as the NFL's leading receiver with 651 yards through five games and added to it with 79 yards on three catches in the first half.

That touchdown was his 30th career scrimmage touchdown of at least 40 yards, according to ESPN Stats & Information, which is twice as many as the next-closest players (Derrick Henry and Tyler Lockett, 14 each).

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished the half 13-of-17 for 152 yards and three touchdowns -- marking the first time he's ever thrown three touchdowns in the first half.