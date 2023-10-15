Justin Fields' throw is altered while being hit and is picked off by Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks. (0:34)

CHICAGO -- Bears quarterback Justin Fields sustained an injury to his right hand in the third quarter of Chicago's 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and was ruled out.

Coach Matt Eberflus, in his postgame news conference, said that X-rays on Fields' hand were negative. He will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Fields was sacked by Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter on Chicago's first drive of the third quarter. On third-and-7 from Minnesota's 48-yard line, Fields attempted to brace himself as he was being brought to the ground while throwing the ball away. The 24-year-old landed awkwardly on his throwing hand.

He went into the medical tent for several minutes before walking back to the locker room with a towel draped over the hand.

Fields was 6-of-10 passing for 58 yards and an interception and had eight rushes for 46 yards. He was replaced by rookie Tyson Bagent, who holds the NCAA record for touchdown passes (159) and the Division II marks for passing yards (17,034) and total touchdowns (171).

On Bagent's second play from scrimmage, the quarterback was strip-sacked upon being hit by Vikings safety Josh Metellus on a blitz. Linebacker Jordan Hicks picked up the fumble and ran down the home sideline 46 yards for a touchdown.

Bagent did score a 1-yard rushing touchdown and finished 10-for-14 for 83 yards with an interception.