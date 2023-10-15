        <
        >

          Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo suffers back injury vs. Patriots

          • Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff WriterOct 15, 2023, 06:13 PM ET
          LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a back injury late in the second quarter against the New England Patriots and was ruled out by the team in the third quarter.

          After halftime, the game broadcast on CBS reported that Garoppolo was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

          In his first season with the club, Garoppolo also missed the Raiders' Week 4 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers with a concussion.

          Brian Hoyer, a 15th-year veteran, started the second half for the Raiders as rookie Aidan O'Connell, who started at the Chargers two weeks ago, was the Raiders' emergency third quarterback.

          Garoppolo was 14-of-22 passing for 162 yards with a 12-yard TD pass to Jakobi Meyers and an interception on a ball that bounced off Davante Adams when he was hit on a slant pass.