TAMPA, Fla. -- Lions running back David Montgomery entered the locker room with a rib injury during the first half and was ruled out for the remainder of the game on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

After catching a short-left pass from quarterback Jared Goff, Montgomery was injured during the play at 7:34 in the second quarter.

He laid on the field for a moment before ultimately walking off on his own.

Montgomery had six rushes for 14 yards against a stingy Buccaneers defense.

In Week 2, he also suffered a thigh injury which forced him to miss the Lions' victory over the Falcons the following week. He is Detroit's leading rusher with 385 yards and six touchdowns.

The Lions were already playing without rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury.