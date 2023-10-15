        <
        >

          Lions RB David Montgomery leaves game with rib injury

          • Eric Woodyard, ESPNOct 15, 2023, 06:32 PM ET
              Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter dedicated to the Midwest region before switching to his current role in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan University and has authored/co-authored three books: "Wasted, Ethan's Talent Search" and "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story". He is a proud parent of one son, Ethan. You can follow him on Twitter: @E_Woodyard

          TAMPA, Fla. -- Lions running back David Montgomery entered the locker room with a rib injury during the first half and was ruled out for the remainder of the game on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

          After catching a short-left pass from quarterback Jared Goff, Montgomery was injured during the play at 7:34 in the second quarter.

          He laid on the field for a moment before ultimately walking off on his own.

          Montgomery had six rushes for 14 yards against a stingy Buccaneers defense.

          In Week 2, he also suffered a thigh injury which forced him to miss the Lions' victory over the Falcons the following week. He is Detroit's leading rusher with 385 yards and six touchdowns.

          The Lions were already playing without rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury.